NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Monday night that they arrested Joshua Gift at a home on Claridge Drive earlier that day. The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force aided in the arrest.
21-year-old Gift has been identified as one of the three gunmen who robbed a Twice Daily on Highway 70 S on May 20.
Police say they are investigating Gift's involvement in other Nashville robberies as well. On May 22, officials with MNPD said Gift and his accomplices are suspected in at least five business robberies in Nashville. He is not cooperating in the investigation.
He is being held on $50,000 bond.
