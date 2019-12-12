NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Authorities have apprehended the fourth and final teen who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 30.
Police say 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers was taken into custody at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday afternoon by a MNPD SWAT Team, MNPD officers and Deputy U.S. Marshals.
BREAKING: Escaped teen Brandon Caruthers, accused of armed robbery, has just been taken into custody by MNPD SWAT, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & Deputy U.S. Marshals at an Antioch apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/LZ2W7v5EpW— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019
Caruthers was arrested following tips provided through Crime Stoppers. Police also arrested two adults in the apartment with him, an as of yet unidentified man and woman.
In custody! TBI Most Wanted fugitive Brandon Caruthers was taken into custody in Davidson County this afternoon, by law enforcement Agents and officers with TBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and @MNPDNashville. pic.twitter.com/OJJTUwqIEK— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 12, 2019
Caruthers was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List shortly after his escape.
Information provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead to Caruthers' apprehension. Two other persons in the apartment with him, a female and a male, both adults, are also in custody. pic.twitter.com/0GsQRkZjKS— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.