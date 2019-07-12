NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four teenagers have been arrested in a stolen vehicle with guns.
According to Metro Police, a local neighbor called complaining about teenagers smoking marijuana and playing music loudly inside a stolen black Hyundai Elantra at a parking lot on Ponder Place Thursday evening. As officers arrived on scene, the 16-year-old driver attempted to flee.
Officers were able to spike three of the car's tires, causing it to roll slowly to the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, clipping another car in the process. The four teenagers inside tried to run but were quickly apprehended.
Police found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol and an unloaded revolver inside the car.
The 16-year-old driver was charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, 2nd offense juvenile handgun possession, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.
One of the 16-year-old passengers was charged with vehicle theft and 1st offense juvenile handgun possession. Another 16-year-old passenger was charged with vehicle theft, 2nd offense juvenile handgun possession and felony probation violation.
The one adult in the car, 18-year-old Vantasia Endsley, was charged with unlawful gun possession, joy riding, evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Endsley has since been released from police custody on a $10,000 bond. At the time of her arrest Thursday, she was free on $5,000 bond stemming from an arrest for vehicle theft on June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.