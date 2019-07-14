NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four teens have been arrested for carrying stolen guns and stealing two vehicles.
According to Metro Police, officers spotted three teens on the porch of a home in the area of 9th Avenue North and Coffee Street that appeared to be vacant and abandoned. Once the teens saw the officers, they ran into the house.
An elderly woman who lives in the residence and told the teens to go back outside and talk with police.
One of them, a 16-year-old boy, was carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen in Clarksville. Police also patted down a 15-year-old with him and found another semi-automatic pistol which was also stolen from Clarksville.
The other teen, a 16-year-old, did not have a gun but instead had 7.5 grams of marijuana.
Officers searched the house and discovered another 16-year-old in a bedroom. Police found another semi-automatic pistol stolen from Clarksville underneath the mattress.
A fourth pistol stolen from Nashville last year was found in a bathroom of the residence.
Two of the 16-year-olds had car keys in their pockets. One set belonged to a Honda and the other to an Infiniti. Police found both vehicles nearby on 9th Avenue North. Officers say the Honda was stolen in Nashville on Thursday and the Infiniti was stolen in Nashville on Tuesday, July 2.
The vehicles' owners were called to the scene and drove away with their respective vehicles.
All four teens were taken to juvenile detention and are face several several charges including auto theft, gun theft, unlawful gun possession, marijuana possession and resisting a police stop.
