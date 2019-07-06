NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, announced Saturday four people have been arrested in relation to the unlawful blocking of Interstate 24 with vehicles on February 9.
According to police, the four people were arrested on Davidson County Grand Jury indictments.
They have been identified as 25-year-old Anderson Ellis of Antioch, 22-year-old Aamad Hussein of Antioch and 19-year-old Ricky Hawn of Smyrna. Caitlyn Estes, 21, of Smyrna is facing a misdemeanor charge of being on a controlled access thoroughfare without a motor vehicle.
The incident happened near the Davidson-Rutherford County line.
