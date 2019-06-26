FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have arrested five people on felony charges in connection with an international theft ring.
According to investigators, the five, who were arrested last week, have ties to Romania.
On June 18, Franklin Police responded to a local fitness center where someone was reportedly breaking into lockers and stealing credit cards.
Police said the person they were looking for escaped, and the stolen credit cards were used to rack up more than $15,000 in charges at several Cool Springs retailers.
Police officers from Franklin and Brentwood quickly obtained video of the suspects and their vehicle.
Moments later, a Brentwood Police officer spotted the car on Moore's Lane and stopped the vehicle.
Franklin and Brentwood Police worked together to determine that two of the people in the car were being sought in connection with similar crimes in April.
More than $100,000 in stolen property and merchandise from across the U.S. was recovered from the car the officer stopped.
Additional charges by Franklin Police and police agencies around the nation are expected.
The following suspects have been charged in this case: Constantin Udila, 42; Sabina Udila, 41; Ionela-Daniela Mortogan, 20; Lucia Dumitru, 42; and Giana Gheorghe, 33.
