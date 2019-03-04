Police say they have arrested the woman who is believed to have committed several armed robberies last month.
Alexis Rutledge, 20, turned herself in on Monday. She is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
Rutledge was wanted in connection with the following incidents:
- Feb. 20 - A pizza delivery driver was robbed at 8:15 p.m. when he stopped to drop off an order in the 900 block of Mitchell Road.
- Feb. 20 - A woman was exiting her vehicle at 9:50 p.m. outside her McKinnie Avenue home when the suspect approached her and demanded her belongings at gunpoint.
- Feb. 20 - A cashier at Italia Pizza, 1600 Woodland St., was robbed when the suspect entered the business and demanded money at gunpoint at 10 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - A man was held up at 5:30 p.m. outside his Belle Forrest Avenue home as he left for work. The suspect held a gun to his head during the robbery.
Rutledge is also charged with identity theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of merchandise and vandalism. She is being held on $17,000 bond.
