NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a violent ex-convict who robbed and shot a man Monday morning in Madison.
Police say a 55-year-old man was walking on Madison Blvd. and Argyle Ave. at around 11:25 a.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint. During the holdup, the victim was shot in the side and was then taken to Skyline Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
The robber, identified as 38-year-old Denevie Bell, fled the scene in a burgundy Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Damon Sales.
On Tuesday, officers found Bell hiding in the back seat of a parked car near his home on Charles E. Davis Blvd. He was taken into custody after he tried to flee on foot.
Bell was charged with especially aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Sales was charged with being an accessory after the fact and is jailed on a $1,000 bond.
Bell has a lengthy criminal history.
In 2015, Bell was charged in a string of aggravated street robberies involving holding up women at gunpoint. He has been out on bond in the 2015 cases, which remain unsolved.
In April, Bell was also arrested on charges of gun theft and unlawful gun possession. He was released on a $27,000 bond. He is now charged with violating bond conditions and has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and carjacking.
Police are withholding photos of Bell and Sales pending lineups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.