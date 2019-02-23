MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Officers in Mt. Juliet arrested a 21-year-old car burglary suspect overnight.
Investigators said they were able to catch the man, identified as Timothy Clark of Mt. Juliet, with the help of a surveillance system and a vigilant neighbor.
According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the suspect targeted neighborhoods along Lebanon Road, including Nicholsvale and Windtree Trace.
The suspect reportedly burglarized unlocked cars in the neighborhood.
Officers said they found stolen items inside Clark's vehicle and believe there are additional victims. If you were burglarized overnight, contact police.
