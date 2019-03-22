Metro Police said another ATV driver has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s ATV and dirt bike incursion on Nashville streets.

Police said Lemarcus D. Walker, 32, of Toone, TN, has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash and reckless driving.

Walker surrendered for booking on Thursday and was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Last Sunday afternoon Nashville motorist Samuel Vester was stopped for a red light in a gray BMW at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Maplewood Trace when a large contingent of ATVs and dirt bikes approached.

Police said the riders disrespected traffic laws and drove around stopped vehicles at the intersection.

Walker, on a white ATV, popped a wheelie close to Vester’s car. Walker lost control, struck the car and was thrown off the ATV, injuring his arm.

While Walker was on the pavement, a black Ford pickup truck arrived and several others loaded the damaged ATV into the truck.

A Metro Police helicopter spotted the pickup truck with the ATV in the bed traveling on Donelson Pike and directed ground units to stop it.

Walker was a passenger in the truck, which was being driven by a woman from Florida.

During questioning, Walker denied any involvement in the hit and run. He and the female were released.

Vester later identified Walker in a photo lineup as the ATV rider who crashed into his car.

Just after Walker left the crash scene, Vester was using his cell phone to photograph the other ATV riders.

As he did so, an unidentified rider pulled up, put a metal object to Vester’s side, which was believed to be a gun, and robbed him of his phone. Detectives are continuing efforts to identify the robber.

Vester’s phone was found by a citizen on Foster Avenue near Oriel Street on Sunday evening, according to police.