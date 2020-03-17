NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Detectives with Metro Nashville's Crime Suppression Unit arrested two people Monday after they found loads of marijuana, cash and some weapons at an apartment on Bell Road.
Police say 40-year-old Usiamrin Chaleunsak and 30-year-old Thoa Pham had nearly 25 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana stashed in the attic, along with over $187k in cash and four fully loaded guns and magazines.
BREAKING: South Precinct undercover detectives this afternoon seized 24.7 lbs of marijuana (found in attic), 4 fully loaded guns, multiple loaded gun magazines & $187k cash from 1345 Bell Rd #302. Federal drug felon Usiamrin Chaleunsak, 40, & Thoa Pham, 30, arrested. pic.twitter.com/Qr8c9sWzfP— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2020
Chaleunsak, who is a federal drug felon, and Pham face multiple gun and drugs charges. Chaleunsak's bond is set at $30,000 and Pham's is set at $10,000.
