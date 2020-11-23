NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Nashville implements its new eight-person gathering limit, police made a handful of arrests and several citations for mask violations over the weekend.

Metro Police said most people are following the mask mandate on Lower Broadway, where officers enforcement of Nashville's mask mandate is mostly concentrated.

Officers over the weekend made three arrests for people blatantly refusing to comply with the mandate, and issued 17 civil citations for mask violations.

City health officials are asking people not to let their guards down as the Thanksgiving holiday arrives.

Today an eight-person gathering limit begins in Nashville, aimed at preventing a Thanksgiving super-spreader event from occurring.

The rule applies to public and private gatherings, and comes as Nashville sees an increase in cases and hospitalizations. It does not affect gatherings that have already received permits from the health department, like Tennessee Titans games or Ryman Auditorium events.

MORE COVERAGE: