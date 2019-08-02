NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say Animal Control was called to Centennial Park Thursday after numerous cats and birds were found in the back of a stolen rental truck.
An employee of Penske Rental told officials he saw one of the company's vehicles parked and thought it seemed suspicious. Once looking it up in the system, he found out it was reported stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky.
The driver, 48-year-old Sara Paparek, told authorities the company had given her the truck and that it now belonged to her. Around 20 cats and a couple birds were found in the vehicle and handled by animal control.
Paparek is facing vehicle theft charges.
