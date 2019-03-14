NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say an armed robbery suspect was arrested after allegedly leading police on a foot chase in downtown Nashville on Wednesday evening.
The victim told police he was walking to a store near the intersection of Perkins and Lewis streets when a man pointed a gun at him and told him to hand over his money or he would kill him.
Police said the suspect, identified as Larnelle Polk, got away with $5 and the victim's cellphone. The victim was not injured in the attack.
According to the affidavit, a detective called the victim's cellphone and spoke to Polk. The detective reportedly made arrangements to buy the cellphone back. Officers reported that they saw Polk speaking on the victim's cellphone while they were making the arrangements.
When police approached Polk at the bus station, he allegedly ran away. Officers said Polk threw a handgun into a median on James Robertson Parkway. They later arrested Polk at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Harrison Street.
Polk allegedly gave the officers a fake name and birth date. He had outstanding warrants in both Davidson and Robertson counties. Authorities said the handgun was reported stolen in Georgia.
Polk, 24, is charged with aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property ($1,000 or less), criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, evading arrest and a probation violation.
