NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police reported this morning that an armed robber stole money from a Mapco in Nashville.
The gas station is located at 5756 Old Hickory Blvd in Hermitage.
The store clerk says that a black male wearing a surgical mask, blue jeans and a hoodie came into his store and demanded money and cigarillos while carrying a gun.
According to police, the suspect then fled the scene on foot.
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Metro Police.
