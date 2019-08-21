NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An argument between a man and a panhandler outside a Taco Bell early Wednesday morning over money led to a stabbing.
Metro Police were called to the restaurant on Gallatin Pike South around 1:10 a.m. A man going through the drive-thru lane in a pickup truck reportedly was approached by a man asking for money.
When the driver refused, the panhandler got aggressive and started to get into the passenger side window of the truck.
The driver pulled out a pocket knife to defend himself and ended up cutting the panhandler's hand. The panhandler was taken to the hospital and is expected to face charges.
