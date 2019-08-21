Taco Bell Stabbing - 8-21-19
Thomas Davis (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An argument between a man and a panhandler outside a Taco Bell early Wednesday morning over money led to a stabbing.

Metro Police were called to the restaurant on Gallatin Pike South around 1:10 a.m. A man going through the drive-thru lane in a pickup truck reportedly was approached by a man asking for money.

When the driver refused, the panhandler got aggressive and started to get into the passenger side window of the truck.

The driver pulled out a pocket knife to defend himself and ended up cutting the panhandler's hand. The panhandler was taken to the hospital and is expected to face charges.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team!

