NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating the death of a man found shot inside of a car outside a billiard hall at 1080 Murfreesboro Pike Sunday morning.
According to police, Jesus Alberta Lara Munoz, 30, was found around 9:45 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. However, detectives believe Munoz died between midnight and 1 a.m.
Police say that the motive behind Munoz’s death is under investigation. Police also mentioned that detectives have not been able to identify any known witnesses.
According to police, Munoz was also believed to use the alias Christopher Cardenas.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
