NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a suspect was stabbed by the man he was trying to rob in Antioch on Sunday night.
Edilberto Orozco Jr., 19, was booked into jail early Monday morning.
The victim told police he was standing next to his motorcycle in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway when three suspects pulled into the parking lot around 10:15 p.m.
According to the affidavit, the suspects began demanding money, which is when the victim pulled out a hammer and box cutter and began swinging his weapons at the suspects.
The suspects then got back into their car and struck him in the leg, pinning him against an embankment. Police said the men then backed up their car and left.
About 30 minutes later, Orozco showed up at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. He claimed that he had been stabbed while he was being robbed.
Police said Orozco later changed his story and admitted that he was riding around with some friends when they decided to commit a robbery. He later told police the victim is the one who stabbed him.
Orozco is charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on $75,000 bond at the Davidson County jail.
