News4 Accident Generic

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say suspects who were reportedly breaking into cars on the 700 block of Cedar Pointe Parkway hit a patrol car while attempting to flee the scene.

According to Metro Police, officers were already on scene for another incident when it was reported that the unknown suspects were breaking into cars at the same location. As officers approached the suspects, a silver Chrysler 300 pulled out striking the front driver's side of the patrol car and fled the scene.

Several cars were broken into in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.