ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say suspects who were reportedly breaking into cars on the 700 block of Cedar Pointe Parkway hit a patrol car while attempting to flee the scene.
According to Metro Police, officers were already on scene for another incident when it was reported that the unknown suspects were breaking into cars at the same location. As officers approached the suspects, a silver Chrysler 300 pulled out striking the front driver's side of the patrol car and fled the scene.
Several cars were broken into in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
