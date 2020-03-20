HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Hermitage Precinct officers and the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force are working to identify a man that robbed a bank Friday morning.

At around 11:25 a.m. an unidentified man walked into the SunTrust Bank at 2503 Lebanon Pike and waited in the customer line until it was his turn at the teller window.

Once he approached the teller, he presented a robbery demand note.

No weapon was seen on the suspect who then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male standing around six feet tall with a large build wearing a dark grey shirt and pants, black beanie and a black and white striped scarf.

Anyone who recognizes the bank robber from the attached photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.