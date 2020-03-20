HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Hermitage Precinct officers and the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force are working to identify a man that robbed a bank Friday morning.
At around 11:25 a.m. an unidentified man walked into the SunTrust Bank at 2503 Lebanon Pike and waited in the customer line until it was his turn at the teller window.
Once he approached the teller, he presented a robbery demand note.
No weapon was seen on the suspect who then fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male standing around six feet tall with a large build wearing a dark grey shirt and pants, black beanie and a black and white striped scarf.
Anyone who recognizes the bank robber from the attached photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.