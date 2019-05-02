The Nashville police department recently published statistics showing the high number of charges being dismissed and retired.
They said the vast majority of crimes in Nashville aren't being prosecuted.
"This is the reason were struggling as police officers. This is the reason the city is seeing a higher crime rate. It's because these numbers are not being prosecuted on the back end," said Fraternal Order of Police president James Smallwood.
Police said out of the 537 robbery and carjacking charges in 2018, almost have were thrown out.
Then there are the charges for child abuse neglect or endangerment.
Police said, out of the 316 charges, 235 were dismissed or retired.
"Frankly these numbers are a slap in the face to every police officer that's out there putting their lives on the line to defend the city and lower crime," said Smallwood.
Compare the police pie chart to the one the DA's office put out, and you'll see, the two look very different.
"You can't compare counts to cases," said Jan Norman the team leader for the DA's "crimes against children unit."
Norman said, when someone faces multiple charges, it's the most serious one that sticks . The others can get dropped.
For example, Jennifer Manuel had 12 of her 15 charges thrown out, but she was convicted of aggravated child abuse and murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
"So when you look at, 'are these people being held accountable for their actions,' the answer is 100% yes," said Norman.
Plus Norman said some charges need to be dropped.
"If you can correct the behavior, jail time is not going to solve every problem in every case," said Norman.
