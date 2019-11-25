NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man on disorderly conduct charges after he reportedly swung a belt and disturbed tourists while naked in a bathroom at Bicentennial Capitol Mall.
On Friday around 10:30 a.m., a park custodian reported a man later identified as 66-year-old Odell Crump creating a disturbance in the restroom at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on James Robertson Parkway. Police responded and found Crump standing in the middle of the restroom naked.
Crump was reportedly agitated, speaking gibberish, swinging a belt, throwing objects, and disturbing tourists trying to use the restroom. Officers tried to calm Crump, asking him to get dressed and leave. Crump continued to refuse officers commands.
Crump was arrested for disorderly conduct.
