CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the suspect believed to be connected to several crimes in Montgomery County.
A man matching the description of 32-year-old Dustin Ryan Williams was spotted exiting a camper near the 5300 block of Highway 12 on Friday morning. At the time, he was wrapped in a blanket.
Residents are advised to secure their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911.
Williams is a suspect in three vehicle thefts and a person of interest in a vehicular assault that happened Thursday at a gas station on Lowes Drive.
Officials previously spotted Williams driving one of the stolen vehicles on Sulphur Springs Road. When deputies tried to stop Williams, he allegedly drove off, eventually abandoning the car in the Cumberland River and escaping on foot.
Police describe Williams as 5'7" and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap.
Officials say if you see Williams, do not make contact. Instead, call 911.
