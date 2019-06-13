BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Bedford County have arrested two men accused in a string of car burglaries in the Wheel area.
Caden Fox and Joseph Howard have been charged with eight counts of auto burglary and four counts of theft of property.
Both Fox and Howard are being held in the Bedford County Jail on $100,000 bond each.
