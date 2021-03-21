NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the woman who died after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Nashville's Napier neighborhood.
Police said 59-year-old Linda McMurry died after a fight in the 100 block of Fain Street shortly after 5 p.m.
According to their investigation, police said there was a fight between McMurry's son and his girlfriend and a group of people. The fight happened outside his car, and when they got back into the car, someone "opened fire."
Police said McMurry's son drove to a truck stop on W. Trinity Lane, where he discovered his mother not breathing.
Police said McMurry was rushed to Skyline Medical Center, where police said she died from a gunshot wound.
Right now, police said they do not have a suspect in custody, and the motive is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said calls "can remain anonymous," and callers could "qualify for a cash reward."
