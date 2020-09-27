NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people.
Police say shortly after 2 p.m. shots were fired outside of the market located at the intersection of Milwood Drive and Murfreesboro Pike. Multiple rounds were fired, injuring four people.
All four victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police believe one of the victims possibly has life threatening injuries.
Information on the suspect and a potential motive are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.