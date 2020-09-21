NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police successfully apprehended three juveniles after fleeing in a stolen vehicle, according to police.
The vehicle was located by Air1 and followed to a neighborhood near the Lincoln College of Technology where police were able to spike the tires of the vehicle bringing it to a stop.
All three juveniles ran from the vehicle, but were apprehended shortly after.
Along with the stolen vehicle, two firearms were recovered from the suspects.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.
