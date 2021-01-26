COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother and her two children are dead after a crash on Tuesday morning, the Cookeville Police said.
The deadly crash comes after the Tennessee Highway Patrol were pursuing a 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck near the Monterey area on Interstate 40 around 7:40 a.m. The truck was traveling at "at a high rate of speed" approaching the Cookeville city limits.
At the intersection of Interstate Drive and South Willow Avenue, police said the Tacoma crashed into a 2012 Nissan Versa.
Police said all three people in the Versa, 24-year-old Amanda Chatman and two children, ages 3 and 4 died at the crash scene.
The driver of the Tacoma, 25-year-old Michael Don Shepherd, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest. He is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Putnam County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Willow Avenue was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Cookeville Police.
The crash is under investigation by the Cookeville Police Department with help from the Office of the District Attorney General. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call Criminal Investigation Division of the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5372 or the main station at 931-526-2125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.