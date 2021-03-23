WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect after two men were found shot inside a trailer on Arno Road overnight.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the two men were found with gunshot wounds but have not said whether the men survived.
Their condition remains unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to identify a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
