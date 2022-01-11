MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Police have identified the Oakland High School student responsible for making a threat on Instagram towards the school on Tuesday.
Officials said a 15-year-old OHS student wanted to get out of class allegedly threatened other students on an Instagram account Tuesday.
Detective Will Pinson said the male student was charged with making a false report and was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
SRO Capt. Brad Harrison said Oakland School Resource Officers Jeremy Murdock and Mic Rea interviewed several students to help track down the students.
“I commend students for doing the right thing and bringing this threat to the attention of our administrators,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We need students to understand that making false threats in an attempt to disrupt school is not funny and will not be tolerated.”
According to the school district, the student will be remanded to an alternative school.
