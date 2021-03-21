NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police says one person is dead after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Nashville's Napier neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Fain Street in the Napier area shortly after 5 p.m.
Right now, police say they do not have a suspect in custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
