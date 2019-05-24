NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 17-year-old on charges of especially aggravated robbery in the shooting of a 20-year-old man Tuesday night on the 1200 block of 12th Avenue South in Edgehill Homes.
According to Metro Police, the victim reported that he approached a group of people standing near the front porch of an apartment to ask for a cigarette. He said one of the suspects, later identified as Cornelius Reed, demanding his belongings and then shot him in the leg.
Reed, of the Bellevue Road area, was booked at juvenile detention following his arrest.
