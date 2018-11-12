MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police reported a shooting in Madison Sunday night.
Police responded to 202 Tuckahoe Square W. around 10:40 p.m.
Authorities say a 22-year-old man was shot in the right forearm.
The man described the shooters to police as two men, black, one with long dreads and the other with an unknown description.
The victim described them as being around 18 years old.
According to police, the suspects took the victim's 2016 blue Dodge Charger.
The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.
Police are still investigating this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.