NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized late Monday after accidentally shooting himself with his father's gun.
Metro Police say a K-9 unit was flagged down by a vehicle near Dr. DB Todd Boulevard and Buchanan Street around 11:45 p.m. The child's mother told officers the boy used his father's unattended gun and accidentally shot himself in the arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.