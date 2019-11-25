NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who reportedly had sex with a 16-year-old, claiming to be 17 before admitting he was actually 24.
During the month of October, a 16-year-old victim told investigators she met Anthony Luis Calderon Conde on Snapchat. The victim said Calderon Conde told her he was 17-years-old.
After Calderon Conde and the victim met for sex on at least two occasions, he told her that he was actually 24-years-old. The victim and Calderon Conde both told investigators that the last time they were together was a Thursday in October.
Calderon Conde admitted to having sex with the victim three times, once in a vehicle and twice in her house when her mother was not home. She told police that Calderon Conde did not tell her that he was 24 until they had sex.
After the last sexual encounter, the victim claimed Calderon Conde threatened to kill her if she did not send him nude photographs. Calderon Conde confessed that he asked for the photos and the victim admitted to sending them.
Calderon Conde is facing charges of domestic assault, statutory rape, and solicitation of a minor.
