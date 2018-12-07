MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Thursday night.
Around 9:15 p.m., a gunman in a white pickup truck began shooting at a Nissan Maxima near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Briley Parkway.
Police said 18-year-old Dontae Drew was driving the Maxima when the pickup truck began to follow them.
According to the police department, several shots were fired into the car from the truck, striking Drew. He died at the scene.
Drew's two passengers were not injured in the incident.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.