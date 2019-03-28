NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A vigilant neighbor in south Nashville called police after seeing a child wandering outside alone.
Police said the neighbor found the girl in an apartment complex parking lot on Cane Ridge Road just before midnight Thursday.
According to the affidavit, the 3-year-old girl was shivering and was looking for her parents.
When officers went to the child's apartment, they said her parents were not there. Shortly afterward, her mother and father pulled up in the parking lot.
The child's father told police the girl was asleep when he left to pick up her mother from the gym. According to the affidavit, the man waited for his wife to finish her workout before leaving the gym.
The child's mother told police she was aware that her husband left their daughter at the apartment to go pick her up.
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Maximiliano Reyes-Gallardo on Thursday morning because he "knowingly exposed his child to imminent danger."
Reyes-Gallardo is charged with felony child neglect and is being held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.