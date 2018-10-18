PARSONS, TN (WSMV) - An 11-year-old boy reportedly took his parents' car and wrecked it into a Decatur County business on Thursday morning.
According to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, the boy was trying to turn onto Highway 412 but missed the turn, crashing into the Rhinestones & Rust store on Main Street around 6 a.m.
Police said the boy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
No one else was injured in the incident.
The store will be closed for the next few days, according to their Facebook page. The owners do not have a timeline on when they will reopen at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.