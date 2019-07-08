CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting.
Officers responded to a home on Oak Lane on Sunday around 11:20 p.m. where the teen was found. Investigators determined the teen was outside on the side of the road when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shots were fired striking the teen.
The teen was transported by Lifeflight and is in stable condition with possible long-term injuries. He will have to have surgery.
Investigators believe the incident is not random. If you have any information, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.