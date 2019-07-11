SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police said a three-year-old boy died after being in a hot car in Smyrna.
Smyrna Police and Rutherford County EMS crews responded around 5 p.m. to a home on Windbirch Trail.
Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold said the boy was left in a vehicle at the home for an undetermined amount of time.
"Unfortunately, the child passed away," Arnold said.
It's not clear who contacted authorities, police said.
Arnold said investigators have not yet determined whether anyone will face any charges in the case.
