NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a head-on collision that killed one person in March 2018.
Authorities say Asben Chapman, 19, has been charged with involvement in the death of Robin Jenkins, 52.
According to police, Tronyesha Armstrong, 19, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on Knight Drive when she hit an oncoming car.
Police say Armstrong hit the 2005 Honda Civic and Jenkins died at the scene.
Armstrong told police that she was being chased by Chapman, who had fired shots at Armstrong's car after a dispute regarding a social media post.
Chapman was indicted for 1st degree murder in August and was in Coffee County jail for an unrelated incident.
