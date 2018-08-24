Every now and then Pokemon makes a big surge into public fame.
This weekend it’s Pokemon card galore in Music City.
Thousands of Pokeman fans from more than 35 countries are here for the world championships.
The world’s top players are competing for $500,000 and the title of Pokemon world champion.
“Pokemon is about fun and friendship and great relationships and great sportsmanship,” said Elvin Gee, Pokemon Company International. “When people play Pokemon they find out what a fascinating game it is, how much skill it takes.
“We love Nashville. We love the vibe. It’s a great family friendly city. We’re really happy to be here.”
The event runs all weekend at the Music City Center. The games begin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
