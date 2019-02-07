NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There's a new Predators podcast out there that's unlike any other.
The women behind the mics of "Off Ice with Ida & Julie" have a very special connection to two of the players.
Ida Bjornstad Is engaged to Mattias Ekholm and Julie Turris is married to Kyle Turris. The idea for their new podcast isn't just about hockey but what happens off ice.
"I believe there are so many stories that need to be told in this world of ice hockey," Bjornstad said.
Bjornstad spent 10 years as a sports broadcaster in Sweden.
However, podcast host is a new role for Turris, who tends to keep her private life private.
"It's not like a cheesy hockey wives type thing. It's more of like, here are stories from families in the league," Turris said.
They work as a great team.
"Sometimes I run out of words when it comes to the language since I'm from Sweden, and she's just there helping me out every time ... and I can lean on her," Bjornstad said.
Future episodes will include guests like the wife of GM David Poile.
"We can give the listeners such unique stories - like how it means to be traded," Bjornstad said.
They've already had head coach Peter Laviolette's wife on as well.
"I remember Kristen Laviolette was on, and even our producer was like ... she was talking about how they choose a house close to the rink ... and he was like, I never would have thought that's just something that plays into when you move to a new city," Turris said.
Both women say the support of the team - and their men back home - is what makes all this possible.
"From the first time I told Mattias about this, he said yes, you should definitely do this," Bjornstad said.
"It's cool because I'm a mom, and that's my job, and then to have this something outside of that to accomplish and be proud of is pretty cool," Turris said.
The podcast also uses its platform to help local charities. For every guest on the show, they auction off an item, with proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Click here to find episodes of their podcast on Spotify. You can also subscribe to their podcast on any app you use to listen to podcasts.
