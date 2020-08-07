PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department has announced a former captain has died after battling COVID-19.
The department wrote on its Facebook page Captain James L. Parks died from COVID-19 Friday night.
Parks joined the PVVFD in 2004 and served the department for 15 years in both full-time and volunteer positions.
Captain Parks was described as having a "tough exterior" to get the department through tough calls, but he also was "a teddy bear when his community or his firefighters needed his soft side."
