PLEASANT HILL, TN (WSMV) - The community of Pleasant Hill is picking up the pieces after a EF-0 tornado hit a Pleasant Hill Elementary School during dismissal on Thursday afternoon. But one man made sure all the students got inside the school safely.
“We didn’t have any warning whatsoever,” says Travis Cole, Director of Emergency Management for Crossville, and Cumberland County.
Anthony Justice is the school resource officer at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. He says he was directing traffic outside the school when he saw a tornado hit the roof of the Community House across the street.
“Rain stopped; the sun come out. I mean the sun was shining when this thing hit,” Justice remembers.
He says there was a group of 35 to 40 students on their way to cross country practice when he told them to turn around and run inside. There were also seven buses full of students ready to head home. He told those students to shelter in place inside the bus.
And in a moment of chaos inside the school, he was the calming voice they needed while they took cover.
“I went down, and I addressed everyone that was in the hallways,” says Justice. “I got them all to calm down just a split second. And I told them “now think about the kind of story you get to tell tomorrow”. Tomorrow you’ll be able to tell anybody and everybody you roped that sucker for eight seconds.”
Friday, as Pleasant Hill picks up the pieces of Thursday, Justice is back on watch at the same school and same spot.
“His selfless actions, if there’s ever a definition of a hero that would be it,” Cole says. “He put others safety before his."
