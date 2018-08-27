NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Eight people have pleaded guilty to charges connected with a bank fraud conspiracy in Middle Tennessee.
Federal authorities say their crimes resulted in the theft of more than $700,000.
According to court documents, the defendants placed skimming devices on several gas station pumps around Nashville between July 2014 and July 2016.
The suspects then reportedly used the stolen banking information to create new cards and used them to buy electronics and other items.
According to authorities, the suspects also stole business checks from mailboxes and used the information to create fraudulent checks, which they cashed at banks throughout Middle Tennessee.
So far, all but three of the suspects have received sentences:
- Alexis Salgueiro-Rodriguez, 27, sentenced to 60 months in prison
- Yasel Nodarse, 29, sentenced to 25 months in prison
- Daniel Martinez-Mazon, 39, sentenced to 23 months in prison
- Luis Enrique Vazquez-Pedroso, 31, sentenced to 23 months in prison
- Alain Rivero-Rodriguez 37, sentenced to 22 months in prison
- Yuseff Antonio Elias, 32, awaiting sentencing
- Emilio Rafael-Gomez, 31, awaiting sentencing
- Oscar Diaz de la Cruz, 30, awaiting sentencing
The investigation was handled by the FBI, the La Vergne Police Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.