NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We are kicking off a bustling weekend in Nashville, all centered around the Titans playoff game Saturday against the Bengals. Broadway was packed Friday as fans from all over traveled in.

"I love my Titans," Titans fan Anthony Johnson said. "I am from Nashville. I am loving the hype."

Titans fans born and raised here like Johnson said they cannot wait for Saturday's playoff game.

"Let's go," Johnson said. "Titan up baby!"

Johnson and other Titans fans filled Ole Smoky Distillery downtown for a pep rally Friday night.

"Every type of fun exciting event for the Titans, I try to attend," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Titans fans from out of state hit Broadway.

"All of the fans keep yelling at the TV, and yell from the stands," Crystal Sterling, who is visiting from Virginia, said.

"Yell from the streets. It doesn't matter. Go Titans!"

You can't forget about the opposing team. "Who Dey baby let's go," Bengals fan Evan Meckstroth said.

Fans who drove here from Cincinnati said they're rolling deep.

"Energy is great," Meckstroth said.

"There are a lot of Who Deys, and a lot are on the way here. There were six cars at the Renaissance that were all Bengals fans."

While a lot of people in Nashville this weekend didn't even come for the game, they said they're pumped to be here for it. However, they can't seem to decide on Saturday's pick.

"The Bengals all the way, just because we like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase," Bill O'Donnell, who is visiting from Detroit, said. Actually, I like Derrick Henry too, and gosh, we are in Nashville... Go Titans."

Johnson said Titan Up. "Tomorrow, Titans fans show up," Johnson said.

"Get loud, get proud and just cheer on our boys to victory so we can get to the Super Bowl and shut up all the haters."