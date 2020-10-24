NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It really takes a village to put on a presidential debate and make every aspect, even the candidates, look good.
"I'd like to say I had a little, very small amount of importance," Belmont University senior and track athlete Ryan Sheldon said.
Sheldon was tasked with playing a stage double for the President himself, helping crews get the lighting just right for the final presidential debate at Belmont.
Shelton then took part in a mock debate with moderator Kristen Welker.
"We practiced going over the time limits," Sheldon said. "I practiced interrupting and interjecting where I shouldn't have been.”
After playing President, Sheldon had the chance to see the President himself, sitting in the audience for the real thing.
“It was extremely fun," Shelson said. Especially when the first family came in with First Lady, that was such a wonderful moment, regardless if you agree with that party.”
Sheldon says his biggest takeaway was realizing all that goes into putting together a two-hour event, one he was happy to play a role in, literally.
“I had a very resolute feeling in basically thinking to myself that I did my task well," Sheldon said. "It wasn't about me being there, it was about me serving others to make the event happen."
