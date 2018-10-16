(WSMV) - While the odds of winning Mega Millions are more than 302 million to one, many of us are still itching to try our hand (myself included) at winning the whopping $667 million jackpot, the third largest jackpot in the game's history!
You may be wondering though how to check to see if your ticket is a winner. You could watch the drawing and check your numbers in real time, but there is actually an easier way and all you need is your smartphone or a tablet.
One of the biggest misconceptions of lottery games such as Mega Millions is that you have to match all the numbers to be a winner, but games like Mega Millions give out cash prizes to even partial winners. So even if you don't win the multi-million dollar jackpot, you could still be eligible of getting some sort of cash prize. In fact, your odds of getting a smaller cash prize are even greater than hitting the actual jackpot.
The Tennessee Lottery has a special section on their website where you can search past winning numbers and see if your ticket is a winner, you can check that here.
You can also download the Tennessee Lottery app in order to check to see if your ticket is a winner. Find links to download by clicking here.
You can also check the numbers in real-time and past numbers on the Mega Millions website.
No matter how you play, Tennessee Lottery and Mega Millions asks that you please play responsibly.
