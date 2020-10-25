BEDFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Players with both Shelbyville and Franklin County schools were ejected from a game Friday night after a fight broke out between the two teams, according to TSSAA.
An investigation has been opened up and the administrators for both schools are working with investigators as they look for video and information regarding this incident.
The fight broke out during the third quarter of the game.
No other information was made available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.